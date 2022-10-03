Amazon’s smart Echo Glow lamp returns to Prime Day low at $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

After seeing major fall price drops on the Kindle Paperwhite, Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers, and Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon is now offering its Echo Glow smart lamp for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $30, this is 43% off the going rate, $3 under our previous mention, and matching the Amazon Prime Day price from earlier this year. While Amazon just unveiled the new Halo Rise smart lamp, the Glow remains a current-generation device for bringing some fun and intelligent lighting to the kid’s room. This model can be paired with “any Alexa device” so you and the kids can change its color (or brightness) with voice commands alongside interesting features like the rainbow timer that provides a “visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.” Head below for more.

While it doesn’t get much more affordable than today’s lead deal when it comes to an Amazon kids’ smart lamp, we are also now tracking some solid price drops on the child-friendly Fire tablet lineup starting with the Fire 7 Kids tablet for $59.99 shipped, down from the regular $110, alongside the usual 2-year worry-free guarantee. And you’ll find the rest of them lined up below:

Joining the now discounted Kindle kids edition, Amazon also just unveiled its latest eReader for the youngsters with USB-C, 300 ppi displays and more. Get a complete breakdown of the features in our launch coverage right here.

Echo Glow Smart Lamp features:

A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.

Kids can create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add color and fun lighting while playing or listening to music.

Unlock the magic of Rainbow Timer – As the colors of the rainbow change, kids get a visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.

