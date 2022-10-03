Android app deals of the day: Pavilion, ProCam X, Evoland 2, YoWindow Weather, and more

Your Monday afternoon edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go after the fold. The software deals are also joined by price drops on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, and a solid discount on the Chromecast with Google TV 4K. But for now it’s all about the apps with today’s deals headlined by titles like Pavilion: Touch Edition, ProCam X, Evoland 2, YoWindow Weather, Hack, Slash, Loot, Crystalline, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable at new all-time low of $1,500. That deal joins the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with a Hassleblad 48MP camera setup at new low of $600 as well as today’s discount on the Chromecast with Google TV 4K, a solid offer on JBL’s ultra-portable Go 3 Bluetooth, and our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Pavilion:

Dubbed as a FOURTH-PERSON PUZZLING ADVENTURE – MULTIPLE AWARD-WINNING game PAVILION throws you directly into its mysterious and atmospheric world without any tutorials or beginning explanations. Guide the mysterious main character through a surreal dream-like place where reality clash with fantasy. Interact with the environment – sounds, lights, physical objects – through intuitive touch controls. A puzzle game portrayed through exploration and audio-visual imagery fully realized in beautiful hand-crafted 2D artwork and an otherworldly soundscape.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!