Tested: Coach’s designer magnetic iPhone 14 leather folio wallet with removable inner case

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the new Coach iPhone 14 cases – more specifically, its Signature C Tan leather folio model. This two-piece wallet-style case launched alongside the rest of the models in the fashion-forward Coach collection almost immediately after Apple made this year’s new handsets official and has quickly become one of my personal favorites in its category. Now that we’ve had some time to put it through its paces, we are also ready to dish up our impressions so you can see if might be for you too. Head below for the latest Tested with 9to5Toys feature on the Coach iPhone 14 leather folio.

Hands-on: Coach iPhone 14 case collection – leather folio

The official Coach iPhone 14 case collection falls under the Vinci brand umbrella, alongside Incipio, Kate Spade New York, and others. It, much like in years past, presents a more fashion-forward and designer-appeal across just about all of the models in the lineup, but none more represents that sentiment than the Coach Folio Case for iPhone 14.

You’ll find a series of models available for Apple’s latest handsets from Coach, some with floral prints and others bearing the brand’s classic allover print treatment. The latter of which has also been the highlight of the collection for me and is best exemplified by the tan folio-style model showcased in this review.

The Signature C Tan colorway you see pictured throughout here (it’s also available in black) wraps around the folio-style wallet case with an accent magnetic brown strap and interior card/cash pocket setup. The inside of the case has three dedicated slots for IDs and bank cards as well as a cash pocket (stretching the entire height of the case).

The bifold wallet folio cover also houses a second breakaway, and much thinner, case that snaps in an out of the wallet wrap. The removable inner case delivers a smooth darker brown aesthetic with subtle Coach branding and a soft interior to rest your iPhone 14 against.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Bifold featuring three credit card/ID slots

Crafted in signature Coach fabrics and patterns

Magnetic closure

Detachable case included for when you want to leave the wallet behind

9to5Toys’ Take

You would think an iPhone case from Coach would deliver that designer vibe, and that it very much does. The two-tone Signature C Tan pattern comes by way of a soft, sumptuous leather, but with a satisfying tumbled vibe that actually feels like a pricey bag. It’s certainly not the thinnest leather treatment out there, nor is it attempting to be, but the look and feel really benefit from that design choice if you ask me. It really feels like a nice piece of leather in your hand, slightly puffy and textured, without adding an egregious amount of heft to the carrying experience.

The smoother less textured brown leather on the satisfyingly magnetic strap carries over to another two-tone treatment on the inside of the case. Set on an extremely soft darker brown, almost suede-like material, the wallet flap comes in the same color as the strap stitched into the inner left side flap. It presents a nicely debossed Coach logo with decorative permitter stitching that is also found above each of the three card slots. Even the inside of the card slots features another accent dark brown textured material – the notable and many small design details throughout here are certainly a highlight for me and something that can make one feel like this is indeed, at the very least, approaching a higher-end designer product. (And for $100, it certainly ought to.)

Your standard bank cards and IDs fit nicely in each of the slots, and you’ll be able to get a good wad of cash, notes, and/or receipts in the larger full-height flap, no problem.

One bonus of the folio wallet Coach iPhone 14 case is the removable inner sheath. It, in this case, comes in the same darker brown the rest of the inside of the case features and, as mentioned above, is arguably one of the softer plastic treatments I have ever felt. It is incredibly buttery smooth, feels wonderful in the hand, and likely won’t age particularly nicely. I can imagine getting a few scratches on this thing, not presenting nearly as nice as a beautifully worked-in piece of leather, but boy, will it be pretty until then.

The inside of the detachable case also represents the attention to detail on this case with another slightly darker brown thin padding – it’s not the same suede as the inside of the folio but still provides a nice soft resting pad for your iPhone 14.

Now it should be mentioned that Coach is employing a sort of snap on/off mechanism here. The inner case snaps in and out of the folio with ease while feeling quite secure once it’s in place, but it’s not exactly the best implementation we have seen. The brand used a nice magnetic connection for the front strap, and probably should have done the same for the removable inner case – it’s not as elegant as something like Twelve South’s magnetic BookBook that delivers that same approach in what feels like a more modern and efficient way.

In the end, the leather folio wallet Coach iPhone 14 case is gorgeous – if you’re into this kind of thing anyway. While it would have been nice to see the more modern magnetic approach on the removable case, the design details, feel of the materials used, and subtle branding – the almost hidden “Coach” lettering buried in the C pattern is a nice touch – make for a pretty iPhone 14 case solution that sits nicely beside a designer bag and at cocktail hour. The inner case isn’t going to provide nearly as much protection as it does resting inside the folio but is a nice buttery smooth bonus for when you just want to grab and go without carrying the wallet around. This one landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases available for a reason, but you’re really going to have appreciate all of these things to make the $100 price tag worth it.

