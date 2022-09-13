Kate Spade iPhone 14 case collection: Chunky Glitter, floral MagSafe, pebbled leather, more

Kate Spade makes some pretty iPhone 14 cases, and its latest designs are now live for all of Apple’s new handsets. After seeing the latest from sister brand Coach, the Kate Spade New York lineup has arrived with some carry-over designs from last year’s options as well as some fresh new looks for iPhone 14. You’ll find some highlights as well as pricing on Kate Spade’s pretty new iPhone 14 cases below – these cases deliver a mixture of fashion-forward approaches, fun florals, and glittery designs.

Kate Spade’s pretty new iPhone 14 cases

Kate Spade New York informed us that its new cases are made with recycled plastics and feature up to 12 feet of drop protection as well as “antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria.” Head below for a closer look at the new prints, including gold floral, flower pot, floral fields, classic peony cream, white zebra, gold ombre, and more.”

Defensive Hardshell for MagSafe $64.99

Crafted using two layers of co-molded protection and a dual-layered bumper to provide drop support up to 12-feet while boasting a slim, low profile.

Kate Spade New York Folio Case $64.99

A compact purse for your hands. Signature kate spade new york crumbs faux leather material ensures a soft-touch outer feel, while a soft touch velvet lining keeps the phone snug and secure. Features storage slots for up to two credit cards for convenient organization.

NEW High-Gloss Protective Hardshell for MagSafe $59.99

The same Protective Hardshell case features with a new high-gloss, lacquer finish and tonal etched logo.

NEW Chunky Glitter Protective $49.99

A new spin on the Protective Hardshell case, featuring real embedded glitter and an accented gold electroplated logo. Provides long-lasting protection with a fun glitter design.

Kate Spade New York Wrap Case $54.99

A timeless wrap case with signature kate spade new york aesthetics and premium scratch-resistant materials for a luxury look and feel, featuring a velvety soft touch interior to protect your phone.

Protective Hardshell and Protective Hardshell for MagSafe $44.99 to $54.99

A co-molded hardshell case with shock-resistant bumper for premium protection up to 10-feet, all while maintaining a lightweight and easy-grip feel for everyday use.

