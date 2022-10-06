Android app deals of the day: SpongeBob, Cyberlords, Dokuro, Kahuna, and more

SpongeBob

The Thursday Google Play Android app deals are now live and waiting below. After the launch of the new Pixel 7 series, we spotted deals on the Pixel 6 Pro as well as Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen joining today’s software offers. Highlights today are SpongeBob SquarePants, Cyberlords – Arcology, Dokuro, Kahuna, EXIT – The Curse of Ophir, and more. Head below for all of today’s Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

After Google unveiled the new Pixel 7 series, we spotted its Pixel 6 Pro down at $400 (up to $499 off). We are also tracking a solid offer on Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen at the $59 low joining the launch of the new Moment new Pixel 7/Pro cases with MagSafe support and 10-foot drop protection as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB:

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!

Show More Comments