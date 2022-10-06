Smartphone Accessories: Ailkin 30W USB-C Wall Charger $10 (30% off), more

AilkinDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $9.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 30% from its normal $14 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This charger is compatible with the latest smartphones, tablets, and even laptops, you’ll find 30W of USB-C power delivery available here. That’s enough to deliver 15W of MagSafe charging to the latest iPhones, including the 14 series. Plus, it can even power Apple’s latest MacBook Air, making it even more versatile. When not being used, the plug is ultra-compact and can easily be tossed in a bag, purse, or backpack.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Upgraded 30 watts C-type block charger adapter with a Power Delivery 3.0 port to Charge iPhone Series models up to 4 times faster than the original 5W Charger with full 20W power. This power adapter is rated for input at 100-240V. Intelligently identifies your C-Type device for safe charging at full speed, it perfectly fits in the power strip plug. The best cool tech USB C port socket for you. USB C connector simply plugs in the USB C to C or C to Lightning )for iPhone/iPad/AirPods) cable and plugs the adapter into the wall. Certified RoHS, CE & FCC, Protects devices from overheated and over-currents, overcharging, and short circuits, Charging will be automatically stopped when the battery is full. ABS + PC fireproof material, you can make sure your digital devices are always safe charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!