Dock your upcoming Pixel 7 on Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen at $59 low (Save $20)

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) for $59 shipped. Down from $79, you’re looking at a rare chance to save on the first-party accessory, with the $20 discount marking a return to the all-time low. This is the best we’ve seen since back in August and still marks one of the first chances to save. Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand arrives with much of the same design cues of the original, just with improved charging speeds for its latest handsets. Everything notably kicks off with 23W of power which can go towards fast charging a Pixel 6/Pro handset or just topping off Pixel Buds and the like. Though for the former application, it’ll turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts while it charges. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

Backed by a Made for Google seal of approaval, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo is an alterntive to consider if you want to save some cash. You’ll ditch some of the more novel features offered by the Pixel Stand, but will make out for less cash while bringing a second spot to refuel earbuds and the like into your charging setup at $50.

As far as other discounts from Google this week go, the recent Pixel 6a is now down to an all-time low. Making the handset even more affordable, you can now bring home the Google Tensor-powered smartphone for $100 off with its 6.1-inch display and dual 12MP camera array in tow for $349.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) features:

Meet the second-gen Pixel Stand from Google. It’s a superfast wireless phone charger with up to 23W of power. It works with compatible Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and Qi-certified mobile devices. Just set your phone down for a charge, even with a case. Excluding Pixel Buds A-series. Compatible with Pixel phones and wireless charging capabilities and many Qi-certified devices. Up to 23W with compatible Pixel phones and up to 15W with Qi EPP certified devices.

