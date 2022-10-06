Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SpongeBob, Secret of Mana, Catan, and more

SpongeBob SquarePants

It’s time for Thursday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. This morning has also seen notable deals on Beats Studio3 Wireless ANC Headphones, the Apple AirPods 2, ongoing Apple Watch Series 8 price drops, and even more right here. On the app side of things, highlight deals include titles like SpongeBob SquarePants, Secret of Mana, Adventures of Mana, Hyperforma, EXIT – The Curse of Ophir, Catan, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Blur Photo·: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Short Tale: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: EXIT – The Curse of Ophir: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Catan Classic: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $11 (Reg. $20)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: GIF Tools by Paperclip: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Muse Cam・Photo Editor Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Notion: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: ACDSee Pro: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: FileGet – Browser and Document: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: App Secret: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Acid Girls’ Escape: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: De:Yabatani: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: STEINS;GATE EN (ENGLISH): $18 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Unfavorite Photos: $3 (Reg. $8)

More on SpongeBob SquarePants:

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!

