Rare Switch game deals now live: Mario 3D World, Skyward Sword, Pokémon, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Ahead of today’s official first reveal of the Mario movie, Amazon is now offering a rare price drop Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, we don’t often see deals on this one so now’s your chance to scoop it up at a discount. Delivering a gorgeous 3D Mario adventure set in Lake Lapcat, now enhanced for your Switch library, it also comes along with the sort of standalone Bowser’s Fury experience. Players will engage in giant kaiju-style battles against a massive Bowser – “Mario can match his might with the Giga Bell, which lets him transform into the mighty Giga Cat Mario and go toe-to-toe with the monstrous Bowser in a titanic battle of biggies.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Nintendo’s official Mario movie debuts today

***Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders at $49

Pre-orders:

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!