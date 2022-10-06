Rare Switch game deals now live: Mario 3D World, Skyward Sword, Pokémon, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Ahead of today’s official first reveal of the Mario movie, Amazon is now offering a rare price drop Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, we don’t often see deals on this one so now’s your chance to scoop it up at a discount. Delivering a gorgeous 3D Mario adventure set in Lake Lapcat, now enhanced for your Switch library, it also comes along with the sort of standalone Bowser’s Fury experience. Players will engage in giant kaiju-style battles against a massive Bowser – “Mario can match his might with the Giga Bell, which lets him transform into the mighty Giga Cat Mario and go toe-to-toe with the monstrous Bowser in a titanic battle of biggies.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Nintendo’s official Mario movie debuts today
***Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders at $49
***Review: Overwatch 2 is officially live with new heroes
***Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, more
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 23 from $40 (Reg. up to $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $25 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $39 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $38 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox $15 (Reg. up to $100)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $34 (Reg. $40)
- WWE 2K22 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $14 (Reg. $17+)
- Cat Quest II eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- Severed eShop $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Character Collection Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Cuphead The Delicious Last Course DLC eShop $7 (Reg. $8)
- Requires base game
- Rollerdrome PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead & Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- Also matched on the eShop
- Legend of Mana eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Meat Boy eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PSN $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
