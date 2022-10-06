Rare Switch game deals now live: Mario 3D World, Skyward Sword, Pokémon, more

Mario Day 2022 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Ahead of today’s official first reveal of the Mario movie, Amazon is now offering a rare price drop Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, we don’t often see deals on this one so now’s your chance to scoop it up at a discount. Delivering a gorgeous 3D Mario adventure set in Lake Lapcat, now enhanced for your Switch library, it also comes along with the sort of standalone Bowser’s Fury experience. Players will engage in giant kaiju-style battles against a massive Bowser – “Mario can match his might with the Giga Bell, which lets him transform into the mighty Giga Cat Mario and go toe-to-toe with the monstrous Bowser in a titanic battle of biggies.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

