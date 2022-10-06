Regularly up to $350 Beats Studio3 Wireless ANC Over-Ear Headphones drop to $150

Amazon is now offering the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones for $149.99 shipped in Matte Black. You’ll also find them matched at Target in Matte Black and Shadow Gray with an additional 5% off for RedCard members. Regularly $350 directly from Apple, they more typically sell for between $200 and $250 at Amazon with today’s deal knocking them down to one of the lowest prices we have tracked at $30 under our previous mention. A notable alternative to the pricey AirPods Max, they carry Apple’s W1 chip onboard for fast wireless pairing as well as active noise cancellation tech. From there, you’ll find up to 22 hours of wireless playback with a fast fuel charge delivering up to 3 hours in 10-minutes as well as the usual Siri access and the ability to tweak music playback via on-ear controls. More details below.

If you’re not sold on the Apple Beats treatment, take a look at the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Headphones. They deliver even longer battery life, nearly double in-fact, as well as active noise cancelling, and multiple color options starting at $60 shipped, or roughly $90 below the price of today’s lead deal.

And speaking of Anker headphones, we also just had a chance to go hands-on with its new Soundcore Space ANC Q45 over-ears and A40 earbuds at the tail end of the summer. Once again delivering notable value for the price alongside ANC action, the earbuds “easily punch above their weight class” as well. You can get a closer look at the user experience and our hands-on impressions right here.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Active Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC). Beats’ Pure ANC actively blocks external noise and uses real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range and emotion. They continuously pinpoint external sounds to block while automatically responding to individual fit in real time, optimizing sound output to preserve a premium listening experience the way artists intended. Incorporating the efficient Apple W1 chip brings seamless setup and switching for your Apple devices, up to 22 hours of battery life for all-day fully-featured playback with Pure ANC on.

