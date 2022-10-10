Spigen’s new Pixel 7/Pro cases now live and up to 60% off with deals starting from $15

Alongside ongoing Amazon gift card offers on Google’s new handsets starting from $599, we have now spotted some notable offers on the Spigen Pixel 7 cases. Available for both the base model and the 7 Pro, the brand’s latest Pixel cases have now arrived and we are already tracking some notable price drops via its official Amazon storefront. Pricing on the Spigen Pixel 7 cases regularly ranges from $30 up to as much as $45, but you can now score some models starting as low as $15. Alongside listings far lower than the direct pricing, Amazon is also serving up on-page coupons to sweeten the deal even more.

Spigen Pixel 7 cases

The Spigen Pixel 7 cases are carrying over many of the models from the Pixel 6 lineup, including some of its most popular designs like the Rugged Armor, Liquid Air, and Tough Armor models. You’ll find carbon fiber-style designs, the brand’s Air Cushion technology to protect against bumps and drops as well as the anti-slip matte textured surface of the Liquid Air variant, “anti-yellowing” clear models, and certified MIL-STD military-grade protection on the Tough Armor.

You’ll find all of the brand’s Pixel 7/Pro cases waiting right here with some of the discounted models highlighted below:

Spigen Rugged Armor from $16 (Reg. $30)

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Resilient Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Design

Flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern & Raised lip to protects screen

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Spigen Liquid Air from $17 (Reg. $30)

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Slim, form-fitted and lightweight

Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket-friendly

Anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort in every grip

Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

Spigen Ultra Hybrid from $15 (Reg. $35)

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back

Crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design

Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces

Pronounced buttons are easy to feel and press, while large cutouts fit most cables

Spigen Tough Armor from $18 (Reg. $45)

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

All-new foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance

Combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches

Reinforced kickstand with raised lips to protect screen and camera

Certified [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

Joining the aforementioned Amazon promotion with up to $200 in gift cards attached and today’s deals on the Spigen Pixel 7 cases, we also just featured the Moment Pixel 7/Pro cases with built-in magnets. Get all of the details and a closer look at those right here.

You’ll also want to scope out Google’s Pixel 6 Pro starting at $400 (up to $499 off) if the latest models haven’t captured your attention.

