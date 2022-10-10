Spigen’s new Pixel 7/Pro cases now live and up to 60% off with deals starting from $15

Alongside ongoing Amazon gift card offers on Google’s new handsets starting from $599, we have now spotted some notable offers on the Spigen Pixel 7 cases. Available for both the base model and the 7 Pro, the brand’s latest Pixel cases have now arrived and we are already tracking some notable price drops via its official Amazon storefront. Pricing on the Spigen Pixel 7 cases regularly ranges from $30 up to as much as $45, but you can now score some models starting as low as $15. Alongside listings far lower than the direct pricing, Amazon is also serving up on-page coupons to sweeten the deal even more. 

Spigen Pixel 7 cases

The Spigen Pixel 7 cases are carrying over many of the models from the Pixel 6 lineup, including some of its most popular designs like the Rugged Armor, Liquid Air, and Tough Armor models. You’ll find carbon fiber-style designs, the brand’s Air Cushion technology to protect against bumps and drops as well as the anti-slip matte textured surface of the Liquid Air variant, “anti-yellowing” clear models, and certified MIL-STD military-grade protection on the Tough Armor. 

You’ll find all of the brand’s Pixel 7/Pro cases waiting right here with some of the discounted models highlighted below:

Spigen Rugged Armor from $16 (Reg. $30)

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

  • Resilient Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Design
  • Flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern & Raised lip to protects screen
  • Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption
  • Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Spigen Liquid Air from $17 (Reg. $30)

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

  • Slim, form-fitted and lightweight
  • Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket-friendly
  • Anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort in every grip
  • Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

Spigen Ultra Hybrid from $15 (Reg. $35)

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

  • Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back
  • Crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design
  • Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces
  • Pronounced buttons are easy to feel and press, while large cutouts fit most cables

Spigen Tough Armor from $18 (Reg. $45)

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

  • All-new foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance
  • Combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches
  • Reinforced kickstand with raised lips to protect screen and camera
  • Certified [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

Joining the aforementioned Amazon promotion with up to $200 in gift cards attached and today’s deals on the Spigen Pixel 7 cases, we also just featured the Moment Pixel 7/Pro cases with built-in magnets. Get all of the details and a closer look at those right here

You’ll also want to scope out Google’s Pixel 6 Pro starting at $400 (up to $499 off) if the latest models haven’t captured your attention. 

