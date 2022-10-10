Spigen’s new Pixel 7/Pro cases now live and up to 60% off with deals starting from $15

Alongside ongoing Amazon gift card offers on Google’s new handsets starting from $599, we have now spotted some notable offers on the Spigen Pixel 7 cases. Available for both the base model and the 7 Pro, the brand’s latest Pixel cases have now arrived and we are already tracking some notable price drops via its official Amazon storefront. Pricing on the Spigen Pixel 7 cases regularly ranges from $30 up to as much as $45, but you can now score some models starting as low as $15. Alongside listings far lower than the direct pricing, Amazon is also serving up on-page coupons to sweeten the deal even more.
Spigen Pixel 7 cases
The Spigen Pixel 7 cases are carrying over many of the models from the Pixel 6 lineup, including some of its most popular designs like the Rugged Armor, Liquid Air, and Tough Armor models. You’ll find carbon fiber-style designs, the brand’s Air Cushion technology to protect against bumps and drops as well as the anti-slip matte textured surface of the Liquid Air variant, “anti-yellowing” clear models, and certified MIL-STD military-grade protection on the Tough Armor.
You’ll find all of the brand’s Pixel 7/Pro cases waiting right here with some of the discounted models highlighted below:
Spigen Rugged Armor from $16 (Reg. $30)
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
- Resilient Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Design
- Flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern & Raised lip to protects screen
- Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption
- Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press
Spigen Liquid Air from $17 (Reg. $30)
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
- Slim, form-fitted and lightweight
- Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket-friendly
- Anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort in every grip
- Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection
Spigen Ultra Hybrid from $15 (Reg. $35)
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
- Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back
- Crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design
- Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces
- Pronounced buttons are easy to feel and press, while large cutouts fit most cables
Spigen Tough Armor from $18 (Reg. $45)
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
- All-new foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance
- Combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches
- Reinforced kickstand with raised lips to protect screen and camera
- Certified [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection
Joining the aforementioned Amazon promotion with up to $200 in gift cards attached and today’s deals on the Spigen Pixel 7 cases, we also just featured the Moment Pixel 7/Pro cases with built-in magnets. Get all of the details and a closer look at those right here.
You’ll also want to scope out Google’s Pixel 6 Pro starting at $400 (up to $499 off) if the latest models haven’t captured your attention.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!