TikTok-famous TeeTurtle Halloween reversible plushies hit Amazon lows from $10.50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering 30% off the Halloween-themed TeeTurtle Original Reversible Plushies. Ranging from adorable fox and skeleton designs to spiders, ghosts, and other creepy characters, the regular $15 plushies are now marked down to $10.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. These designs are now 30% off and seeing new all-time lows on Amazon. Made famous on TikTok, these TeeTurtle plushies can be flipped inside out to reveal a new design on the other side, sometimes with an opposing facial expression and sometimes with a completely new character. Today’s deals are focused on the adorably spooky Halloween models (some even glow in the dark or have magnetic paws so they can hold hands when they are happy), but many of them will be a great trinket for your game room, streaming space, or just about anywhere all year round as well. Head below for more details.

At just $10.50, you’ll be hard-pressed to find some plushies as adorable as the Tee Turtles, never mind something with the 2-in-1 action. You could scoop up something like this generic reversible pumpkin plush for a touch less, but it’s not nearly as interesting or worth the extra $0.50 in savings, if you ask me.

TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Plushie features:

This award-winning, #1 best-selling plushie is super soft, portable, and satisfying to flip!

Finally, an easy (and cuddly) tool for effective emotional communication. Relieve stress by letting the Reversible Plushie tell friends, family, or coworkers how you are feeling.

The perfect work-from-home tool to let friends and family know when not to bother you! Happy= come on in, and Angry= come back later!

Collect all the Reversible Plushie stuffed animals, including unicorns, narwhals, cats, dogs, pandas, turtles, and more, in tons of different colors!

TeeTurtle Reversible Plushies are a viral TikTok sensation! Your favorite creators have them, and now you can too!

