Official Disney Halloween costume deals now live at up to 40% off from $8, plus B2G1 FREE

We are now tracking some big-time Disney Halloween costume deals as well as a new buy two get one free sale event for the weekend. Delivering an early opportunity to score the kids (or the whole family) some official Halloween costumes of their favorite Disney characters before the good stuff sells out, we are now seeing up to 40% price drops on a massive collection from the classics to Star Wars and Marvel and everything in between. Head below for more details on the buy two get one free event and the now live Disney Halloween costume deals.

Disney Halloween costume deals

You’ll find all of the Disney Halloween costume deals as well as some accessories waiting on this landing page. You’re looking at up to 40% off and deals starting from under $8 on the accessories with everything from Toy Story and classic Disney characters to Baby Yoda, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and much more.

Plus B2G1 FREE…

However, Disney is also running on a buy two get one free, and, while not all of the Halloween custom deals are eligible for this promotion, some of them are so keep an eye out for that. There’s no code needed for the costume deals mentioned above, but you’ll need to apply code 3RDFREE at checkout on all of the B2G1 FREE eligible gear.

Here are some quick links for each of collections you can use that code on: Accessories and bags, clothing, home goods, and toys/plushies.

Free shipping is available on all orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout as well.

While we are talking the Magic Kingdom, LEGO is now slated to be celebrating the 100th Disney anniversary in true brick-built form. A range of highly-collectible Disney minifigures are scheduled to begin landing early next year as part of the annual collectible minifigure series. You can get all of the details to make sure you get a chance at scooping some up in our announcement report right here.

