Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Incredibox, Muse Dash, iWriter, and more

Now well into day two of the massive Prime savings event, we are taking a quick detour to bring you all of the most notable price drops on Mac and iOS app deals. Just be sure to scope the even lower price now live on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 as well as ongoing deals on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air alongside everything else you’ll find in our dedicated deal hub. App discount highlights include titles like Fait – The Machine, Muse Dash, iWriter, Incredibox, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dog Assistant – Puppy Training: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Photo Animate Studio Animator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calendar 366: Events & Tasks: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Text2Speech.: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Web2Pics – Webpage Screenshots: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Alice Beyond Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monument Valley 2: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ROOMS: The Toymaker’s Mansion: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Proloquo4Text: $60 (Reg. $120)

More on Incredibox:

Incredibox is a music app that lets you create your own music with the help of a merry crew of beatboxers. Choose your musical style among 8 impressive atmospheres and start to lay down, record and share your mix. Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

