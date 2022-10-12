Best Prime Day game deals: Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8, TMNT Cowabunga Collection, more

This is the place to find all of the best fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering some notable Double Pack discounts on Switch games headlined by Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $74.99 in digital form. Regularly $120 for both titles, this brings the total for each of them down to $37.50 for some of the lowest prices we have tracked. If you (or someone you know) still haven’t added these Nintendo gems to your Switch collection, today’s Prime Day discount is a great chance to do so. Rarely do we see either of these games drop below $40 and with no new 3D Mario in sight right now (maybe we’ll see a new one drop/get announced sometime around the launch of the official Mario movie) and new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe courses scheduled to hit until late next year, now’s as good a time as any to scoop them up. Head below for a complete look at the best fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best Prime Day game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

