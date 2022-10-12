Prime Day watches from $22: Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars models, Tissot, more up to $145 off

Citizen Star Wars watches-Prime Day

For today only and joining the rest of our fashion deals, the Amazon fall Prime Day event is looking to upgrade your wardrobe with new timepieces from Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Anne Klein, and others at up to $145 off. With models starting from $22 for Prime members with free shipping, you’ll find a range of Eco-Drive dive and aviation-style models from Citizen as well as the Tissot PRC 200 Chronograph and pages of Invicta options on sale right now across a broad range of band, dial, and bezel colorways. You’ll also find up to $68 off the officially licensed Marvel and Star Wars models from Citizen including the Rebel Pilot and Luke Skywalker references. Check out the latest Citizen Star Wars watches from a galaxy far, far away starring R2-D2, C-3PO right here and then head below for some of our top picks among the fall Prime Day watch deals. 

Prime Day watch deals:

After your timepiece collection has been updated at a discount, head over to our fashion guide for Prime Day deals on Cole Haan and Tommy Hilfiger, Amazon’s New Balance sale, the  Ray-Ban Prime Early Access Event, and up to 50% off adidas footwear, just for starters. 

Citizen Luke Skywalker Star Wars Eco-Drive features:

  • Become a Jedi master with the Star Wars Luke Skywalker timepiece from CITIZEN. Inspired by the humble farm boy from Tatooine, a stainless steel case with a brown aluminum bezel is complemented by a brown leather strap with blue and green safety stitches representing the colors of Skywalker’s light saber.
  • 1/5 Second Chronograph Measures up to 60 Minutes, 12/24 Hour Time, Date
  • Silver-Tone Stainless Steel
  • Luminous Hands and Markers and Spherical Mineral Crystal

