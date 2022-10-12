Prime Day watches from $22: Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars models, Tissot, more up to $145 off

For today only and joining the rest of our fashion deals, the Amazon fall Prime Day event is looking to upgrade your wardrobe with new timepieces from Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Anne Klein, and others at up to $145 off. With models starting from $22 for Prime members with free shipping, you’ll find a range of Eco-Drive dive and aviation-style models from Citizen as well as the Tissot PRC 200 Chronograph and pages of Invicta options on sale right now across a broad range of band, dial, and bezel colorways. You’ll also find up to $68 off the officially licensed Marvel and Star Wars models from Citizen including the Rebel Pilot and Luke Skywalker references. Check out the latest Citizen Star Wars watches from a galaxy far, far away starring R2-D2, C-3PO right here and then head below for some of our top picks among the fall Prime Day watch deals.

