CORSAIR’s M65 RGB Ultra Wireless gaming mouse with sniper button returns to $110 low

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse for $109.99 shipped. Down 15% from its normal going rate of $130, this $20 discount marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mouse is perfect for those who play FPS games the most. With CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, you’ll find a “sub-1ms” connection all but remove input lag without a physical connection to the computer. On top of that, the MARKSMAN optical sensor has a native 26,000 DPI resolution and can track at up to 650 inches per second. There’s a six-axis gyro inside of the mouse which enables an “ultra-low lift-off distance” to provide more accurate tracking, as well. Plus, the side-mounted QUICKSTRIKE button ensures that you can quickly lower the DPI for more accurate snipes when gaming, if that’s your thing. The battery can even last up to 120 hours on a single charge, and you can take a closer look at this mouse in our announcement coverage before heading below to learn more.

If you need a similar feature set to today’s lead deal, but at a more affordable price, consider checking out the CORSAIR M65 RGB Elite. Coming in at $48 on Amazon, you’ll find that this mouse delivers an 18,000 DPI sensor as well as an adjustable weight and balance. Plus, it still has the customizable thumb button for snipers and other positions that you have to step down your DPI temporarily for any reason.

One thing that neither mouse above delivers is an ultra-lightweight design. However, HyperX’s Pulsefire Haste brings that to your desk at low of $30. Down 33% from its normal going rate, there’s never been a better time to pick up this 60g gaming mouse to upgrade your setup on a budget.

CORSAIR M65 Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Make all your clicks count with the CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS Tunable Gaming Mouse, boasting a durable aluminum frame and hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for sub-1ms latency. Experience pinpoint accuracy powered by a 26,000 DPI MARKSMAN optical sensor and optical OMRON switches, while sensor fusion technology enables convenient tilt gestures for in-game actions.

