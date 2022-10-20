Strap Pad & Quill’s leather Single Tour band on your Apple Watch at $55.50 (40% off)

Justin Kahn
Pad & Quill Single Tour new Leather Apple Watch Band

After launching its new iPad Pro folio cases yesterday, Pad & Quill is now offering its Single Tour NATO Leather Apple Watch Band down at $55.56 shipped. The regularly $90 band is marked down to under $70 and using code PQ20 at checkout will deliver the nearly 40% in savings here today. As you might know from our launch coverage, the Single Tour band is made of full-grain leather with a softer hide interior, all stitched together with the same UV-resistant thread used in “parachutes, sails, and more.” It is compatible with all 42, 44, 45, and 49mm Apple Watch models including the new Series 8 and Ultra variants, provides your choice of hardware color, and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details. 

If the handmade Pad & Quill model above is a bit overkill for your needs, there are certainly more affordable “genuine leather” models out there. This popular KYISGOS Apple Watch band delivers the same compatibility as the Single Tour NATO at just $9.50 Prime shipped. It is hard to imagine it being nearly as high-quality as what the artisans are creating at Pad & Quill, but it is a far less pricey proposition for folks that don’t care about the higher-end treatment. 

Check out this deal on Apple Watch Ultra and our 2022 roundup of the best bands out there before you dive into more of the latest from Pad & Quill below:

Pad & Quill Single Tour Leather Apple Watch Band features:

When the British military defenses set out to create a watch band that would withstand brutal combat, they issued a watch strap that was a single band mounted by stainless steel hardware. These straps would keep high-quality timepieces in their place on the wrist during demanding missions. This inspired us to design a single pieced leather Apple Watch band or single ‘tour’ strap that works with the heart rate monitor of the Apple watch while providing a classic ‘under case’ strap design. Each leather band is finished with stainless steel solid bar hardware. This strap has a unique floating Apple Watch lug that allows charging and easy changing of bands. 

