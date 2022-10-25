Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Little Misfortune, iWriter Pro, Lock Notes Pro, more

Tuesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now ready to go down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. You’ll also want to scope this morning’s deals on Beats Studio3 Wireless ANC Headphones as well as ongoing offers on Apple Pencil 2, the original Leather MagSafe Wallet, and Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack. But as far as the app deals go, highlights include titles like Lock Notes Pro, Detective Mimo, Little Misfortune, iWriter Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Coloresque: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SARCOPH: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Detective Mimo: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Get-A-Grip Chip: the Body Bugs: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MusicView: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Escape from Crimson Manor Ep.1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SatFinder Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Magnet: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Tacoma: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac: File List Export: $7 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

Little Misfortune is an interactive story, focused on exploration and characters, both sweet and dark, where your choices have consequences. Starring Misfortune Ramirez Hernandez, an imaginative 8-year-old, who seeks the prize of Eternal Happiness, as a gift to her Mommy. Led by her new friend, Mr. Voice, they venture into the woods, where mysteries are unraveled and a little bit of bad luck unfolds.

