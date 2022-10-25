Today’s best game deals: Dragon Quest XI $35, Mario Bros U Deluxe $44, Mario Golf, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age for Nintendo Switch at $34.99 in digital form. The latest entry in the series for Nintendo’s console regularly fetches $60, is currently going for $53 in physical form, and is now matching the Amazon all-time low for a digital copy. Also matched on the eShop, players take on the role of the Luminary and engage in “well-balanced, turn-based battles across the kingdom of Erdrea” with a “ragtag band of adventurers.” You’ll even find mysterious Tockles that will allow you to access “2D, 16-bit versions of areas from popular entries in the series.” Anyone who hasn’t picked this one up yet and is looking for a new JRPG to enjoy on Switch will want to check this deal out before it’s gone. More details below. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

