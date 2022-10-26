Score Arcade1Up’s 12-in-1 Atari or Street Fighter cabinets down at $199, more up to $300 off

Justin Kahn -
$300 off From $199

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Atari Legacy 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $199 shipped. Regularly $315, this is over $115 off the going rate, matching the lowest price we have tracked, and the best we can find. For comparison’s sake, while today’s lead deal doesn’t include the riser, the listings that do fetch $448 or more. This model features built-in copies of 12 classics including everything from Tempest and Asteroids to Crystal Castles and Millipede. The usual 17-inch color display is front and center alongside arcade-style controls and a retro, conversation-starting cabinet design to adorn your game room. You’ll find more details in our launch coverage and head below for additional Arcade1Up deals. 

More Arcade1Up deals:

Then go check out the brand’s latest Marvel vs Capcom 2 machine if you haven’t just yet. Before that we also detailed the latest NFL Blitz model  as well as the new Ms. PAC-MAN and Street Fighter II cabinets. Head over to our Arcade1Up hub for even more. 

Arcade1Up Atari Legacy 12-in-1 features:

When looking back at the history of video gaming, there is no doubt which company was the trailblazing pioneer: Atari. A name that became synonymous with the arcade boom, and a powerhouse in broad entertainment. Very few brand names conjure nostalgia across generations, and Atari is one that has stood the test of time. Twelve games, one cabinet, unlimited retro gaming fun. Add the Atari Legacy Edition to your home and have a Blast anytime…no quarters required!

