Sony unveils FREE November PlayStation Plus games: Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter, more

Sony has now unveiled the FREE November PlayStation Plus games. Last month we got DC fighter Injustice 2 alongside copies of Hot Wheels Unleashed and Superhot, three titles you have another week or so left to claim. But this time around it’s all about spells, physics sims, and supernatural combat in Nioh 2, the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. Head below the fold for more details and a closer look.

The next batch go FREE PlayStation Plus games will go live on November 1, 2022. That means, as usual, you have until October 31, 2022 to claim last month’s freebies before they are gone for good. These deals are available for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium subscribers, so make sure your membership is in order.

Alongside the regularly $20 Heavenly Bodies for PS4/PS5 featuring a “collection of stellar scenarios inspired by the feats of space explorers and researchers throughout history,” next month’s freebies are headlined by the LEGO Harry Potter Collection on PS4 that regularly sells for $20 on PSN as well as Nioh 2. The latter of which delivers tough as nails combat in an almost FromSoftware-like experience featuring a mix of traditional combat and supernatural abilities set in 1555 Japan. It typically sells for $40 on PSN and more like $25 for physical copies on Amazon.

These titles can be enjoyed by PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members from Tuesday November 1. The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for October will be announced later this month.

Elsewhere in the world of PlayStation, pre-orders for the brand new DualSense Edge pro controller went live this week and we are now tracking solid price drops on 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships.

More on Nioh 2:

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging single player action RPG sequel. Take down a host of deadly new Yokai, seasoned samurai warriors and gargantuan boss monsters in Team Ninja’s stylized vision of Japan’s early Sengoku period. Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.

