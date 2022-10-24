PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today

Today will mark the first chance to lock in your pre-order for the PlayStation DualSense Edge, Sony’s new pro-grade controller for PS5. First unveiled back in August, the new DualSense Edge is scheduled to go up for pre-order today at select retailers after Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog last week to finally unveil the official pricing, presale details, and release date. Considering how scarce its PlayStation 5 consoles still are, those looking to ensure they land one of the pro-grade DualSense controllers might want to lock one in as soon as possible. Head below for more details.

PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-order day

Last week, Sony announced that gamers will be able to land a DualSense Edge pre-order at some point today, stating the gamepads will be available “starting as early as next Tuesday, October 25 at select retailers, so be sure to check your local retailer.” It’s still unclear whether or not that will only be an in-store thing, but there’s a good chance the new PlayStation pro controller will see live listings at various retailers at various times throughout the day including Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop, Target, and others. If you don’t see the listings live just yet (this post will be updated throughout the day as/if they do become available), be sure to keep an eye on the 9to5Toys Twitter feed in case the listings sell out quickly.

PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-order $200

The DualSense Edge is the “first-ever ultra-customizable controller developed by PlayStation.” Alongside the included carrying case and braided USB charging cable, it will also ship with a pair of standard caps, two high and low dome caps (six in total), two half dome back buttons, two lever-style back buttons, and a connector housing. You can get a closer look at the case right here and see the whole thing in action as part of the official features trailer below:

DualSense Edge pre-order: The DualSense Edge wireless controller launches globally on January 26th, 2023. Pre-order your controller from October 25th, 2022. Designed by PlayStation and featuring remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more, this new ultra-customizable PS5 controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way. Discover more about how the controller can give you an edge in gameplay by watching our features trailer.

Once you have locked-in your DualSense Edge pre-order, you’ll also want to check out this deal on PlayStation Plus Essentials subscriptions as well as the PlayStation Plus October FREE games and the latest details on PS VR2 if you haven’t just yet.

More details below

When do DualSense Edge pre-orders go live? DualSense Edge pre-orders are set to go live on October 25, 2022 at select retailers. What is the DualSense Edge release date? The new DualSense Edge controller will release on January 26, 2023. How much is the DualSense Edge? Sony has announced official pricing on the new controller at $199.99 in the United States. What does the DualSense Edge come with? It includes the USB braided cable, two standard caps, two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two lever back buttons, the connector housing, and a carrying case.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!