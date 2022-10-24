Refresh your PlayStation Plus Essentials subscription for $39.50 today (Reg. $60)

Justin Kahn
Reg. $60 $39.50
new PlayStation Plus games lineup PS3 classic titles

SuperShop (formerly Daily Steals) is now offering 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships for $39.55 shipped using code SBSPSNC at checkout. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is slightly below our previous mention, and one of the best prices we have tracked this year. As we have mentioned in the past with these PS Plus deals, this 12 month sub will net you access to the base tier (PlayStation Plus Essentials) perks including everything you would have received in the past: the monthly FREE game library, PSN digital game deals, and online multiplayer access. Head below for more details. 

The deal above will transition into 12 months of PlayStation Plus Essentials with the benefits outlined above. For more details on how it will covert to the new PS Plus teirs, you’ll find everything you need to know on this page. Sony says “the PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now voucher you redeem will be converted to a length of time on your current PlayStation Plus membership plan equivalent to the monetary value of the voucher you are redeeming.” This deal can also be used to get a discounted head start on the Extra and Premium tiers as well. 

Speaking of PlayStation Plus, here are your October FREE games – be sure to scope them up before they are gone for good next week – and all of today’s best console game deals. Alongside the launch of the new PlayStation Stars program, Sony just unveiled the release date, official pricing, and pre-order information for its upcoming DualSense Edge pro controller with everything you need to know waiting right here

More on PlayStation Plus:

  • Get PlayStation games to download every month. Get hand-picked PlayStation games each month to download and play as long as you’re a member.
  • Take on your friends with online multiplayer. Team up with your friends and play your favourite online multiplayer games.
  • Enjoy exclusive discounts on PlayStation Store. Save more with a range of exclusive PlayStation Plus offers on PlayStation Store.
  • Get 100GB cloud storage. Unlock 100GB cloud storage exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
  • New Games every month with Instant Game Collection.

