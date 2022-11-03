Amazon offers up to $100 off 23andMe DNA test kits today with deals starting from $79

The official 23andMe Amazon storefront is now offering its Health + Ancestry DNA Test Service for $99 shipped. Regularly $199, this is a solid $100 or 50% off the going rate, $29 under our previous deal price, and the lowest price we can find. This kit will provide insights and details on your family tree through the ages, making for a great conversation piece with friends and family over the holidays this year. The details are sourced from thousands of regions across the globe and it will also include information regarding a range of health metrics – the “personalized health reports use science-backed data to show how your DNA can affect your likelihood of developing certain health conditions” and more. There are no additional fees headed your way either, you just send in your sample using the accessories included in the kit and wait for the results. Head below for more deals and details.

Today’s deal on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Service is also joined by offers on the brand’s Ancestry + Traits Service as well as Premium Membership Bundle at up to $100 off. The deals start from $79 and all of the options are organized on this landing page.

Now that you have some interesting topics of conversation to bring to family get togethers over the holidays, make sure your outfit is looking right too.

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test features:

WHAT YOU GET: At-home DNA test kit. Access to Health + Ancestry Service that can help give you a more complete picture of your health with insights from your genetic data. Personalized genetic insights and tools that can help make it easier for you to take action on your health. Includes FDA-authorized reports and full access to our Ancestry + Traits Service.

HEALTH FEATURES: Our personalized health reports use science-backed data to show how your DNA can affect your likelihood of developing certain health conditions.* Wellness reports show how your DNA relates to your lifestyle. Carrier Status* reports can show if you’re a carrier for genetic variants linked to certain inherited health conditions. Use insights from these genetic reports to help you make informed decisions to fuel your health journey.

