Amazon offers up to $100 off 23andMe DNA test kits today with deals starting from $79

Justin Kahn -
Amazon23andMe
50% off From $79

The official 23andMe Amazon storefront is now offering its Health + Ancestry DNA Test Service for $99 shipped. Regularly $199, this is a solid $100 or 50% off the going rate, $29 under our previous deal price, and the lowest price we can find. This kit will provide insights and details on your family tree through the ages, making for a great conversation piece with friends and family over the holidays this year. The details are sourced from thousands of regions across the globe and it will also include information regarding a range of health metrics – the “personalized health reports use science-backed data to show how your DNA can affect your likelihood of developing certain health conditions” and more. There are no additional fees headed your way either, you just send in your sample using the accessories included in the kit and wait for the results. Head below for more deals and details. 

Today’s deal on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Service is also joined by offers on the brand’s Ancestry + Traits Service as well as Premium Membership Bundle at up to $100 off. The deals start from $79 and all of the options are organized on this landing page

Now that you have some interesting topics of conversation to bring to family get togethers over the holidays, make sure your outfit is looking right too. Our fashion hub is loaded with big-time price drops on everything from apparel to footwear including sale events at Eddie Bauer, today’s Nike flash event, the TOMS Surprise Sale, and this adidas flash sale, just to name a few. You can browse through all of them right here

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test features:

  • WHAT YOU GET: At-home DNA test kit. Access to Health + Ancestry Service that can help give you a more complete picture of your health with insights from your genetic data. Personalized genetic insights and tools that can help make it easier for you to take action on your health. Includes FDA-authorized reports and full access to our Ancestry + Traits Service.
  • HEALTH FEATURES: Our personalized health reports use science-backed data to show how your DNA can affect your likelihood of developing certain health conditions.* Wellness reports show how your DNA relates to your lifestyle. Carrier Status* reports can show if you’re a carrier for genetic variants linked to certain inherited health conditions. Use insights from these genetic reports to help you make informed decisions to fuel your health journey.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

23andMe

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android app deals of the day: realMyst, Lumino City, Li...
Microsoft’s previous-gen Surface Laptop 4 15-inch...
Run your off-grid setup with BougeRV’s 100W 12V mono ...
Amazon’s 1st Gen Echo Auto adds Alexa to your car...
Amazon now offering up to 50% off Fire TV Stick and Ale...
Save over $300 with our deal on Microsoft Office Profes...
Make Sims 4 feel more like home with the Everyday Clutt...
TP-Link’s latest Archer AXE75 Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band R...
Load more...
Show More Comments