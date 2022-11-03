elago’s white/nightglow AirPods Pro 2 case has no carabiner to get in the way at $9.50 (New low)

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its AirPods Pro 2 Silicone Case in Nightglow white at $9.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $13 directly from elago, this model has hovered between $11 and $12 on Amazon with today’s marking a new all-time low on this colorway. It effectively retains the look of your case as much as possible in the day light while still delivering some scratch protection with the brand’s liquid silicone treatment alongside a sort of glow in the dark vibe in low light conditions. This model has no clips or carabiners to get in the way, but it does feature precision cutouts for the speakers, Apple’s new lanyard connector, and the front-mounted LED alongside a dust cap for the charging connection (it also support wireless charging). Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look at the entire lineup and head below for additional details.

You’ll find some other basic AirPods Pro 2 cases on Amazon in the$7 to $9 range. But not very many, if any at all, from brands we have as much experience with as elago. If it’s a straight up silicone cover without any bells or whistles you’re after, today’s lead deal is worth a closer look.

Then dive into some of the other new releases below for Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 earbuds:

elago AirPods Pro 2 Silicone Case features:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT CASES ARE that they don’t fit properly and pop out of the case. With an elago case, this is something you NEVER HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT. All cases are created with our own 3D mold, so you now that what you get is made EXACTLY FOR YOUR PRODUCT – meaning all functions, like WIRELESS CHARGING, work with NO PROBLEMS!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!