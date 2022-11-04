Marshall’s all-black textured Minor III wireless earbuds now matching Amazon low at $100

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is $30 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, $10 under our mention from this past summer, and the lowest price we can find. In a sea of flat plastic earbuds and stark white AirPods, Marshall’s offerings really standout with a vinyl-wrapped approach and textured details reminiscent of vintage guitar gear. Joining the brand’s iconic throwback aesthetic, you’ll also find your typical Bluetooth streaming functionality, 12 mm drivers, touch-sensitive controls on the buds, and up to 25-hour battery life with the included charging case. Check out our hands-on review for more details and then head below.

Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones features:

PAIR AND PLAY: Marshall signature sound without any extra clutter – just grab your music and go.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears

BLUETOOTH 5.2: Minor III is truly wireless, giving you the absolute freedom of listening without wires, while delivering the same powerful audio

