Philips’ Compact Pasta Maker returns to 2022 low at $126 (Reg. $180), plus more from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Philips air fryers, pasta makers, and more. While you will find $75 off its higher-end dedicated air fryer, there are some more rare and unique price drops live on its pasta makers like the HR2370 Compact Noodle Maker at $125.97 shipped. Regularly $180, this is 30% or $54 off the going rate, matching the Amazon 2022 low, and the best we can find. Making fresh pasta from scratch can be about as time consuming as it is rewarding and delicious. But this machine is looking to speed things up by automatically kneading and extruding two to three servings of pasta at a time for you. You simply just add in your desired ingredients and let it do the rest. It also ships with pasta shape plates for spaghetti, penne, and fettuccine (additional shape attachments are available and on sale in today’s Gold Box today as well). Head below for more details.

Browse through the rest of today’s Philips kitchen Gold Box sale right here. Alongside the aforementioned air fryer, you’ll also find the brand’s larger pasta maker machine marked down by $90 as well as a host of attachments for it and the model detailed above starting from $21 to expand your pasta-making arsenal even more.

We have spotted a few different notable holiday-worthy deals on kitchen and cooking gear this morning and over the weekend. First of all, be sure to dive into the now live price drops on Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker as well as this new Amazon low on Ninja’s DualBrew variant. Then head over to our coverage of the new Breville smart air fry oven sale for up to $80 off a range of its brushed stainless steel models.

Philips HR2370 Compact Noodle Maker features:

A fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch. With its compact size, it easily fits on your kitchen counter for quick, everyday use. Featured with angled multi-pins, the stirring bar ensures the flour and liquid is mixed evenly and thoroughly from every corner in the mixing chamber. The long kneading tube guarantees optimal kneading, resulting in the perfect dough consistency.

