Tested: Cyrill’s affordable vegan leather/suede MagSafe wallet is worth a closer look

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the latest Cyrill Kajuk MagSafe wallet. For those unfamiliar, Cyrill delivers much of the same build quality and affordable pricing on its iPhone cases and accessories as its sister brand Spigen – one of the most popular options among consumers and 9to5 readers in the price range. We featured Cyrill's new iPhone 14 case collection back in September as well as going hands-on with its previous-generation case options. Coming away impressed last year prompted us to want to take a closer look at its latest MagSafe wallet known as the Kajuk, and you'll find all of our impressions down below.

Hands-on with the Cyrill Kajuk MagSafe wallet

The Cyrill Kajuk MagSafe wallet is a simple and to the point solution for folks looking to magnetically affix some of their most important cards to their most important piece of EDC. It is compatible with all iPhone 14 series devices, and much like the rest of the MagSafe gear out there, will also work with Apple’s older iPhone 12 and 13 handsets.

The Kajuk is constructed of a vegan leather and is made to hold your two cards (you can get three in there, but it’s a tight fit). It delivers a secure magnetic connection to your device and also includes a safety strap just in case something or someone bumps the wallet off your device, effectively leaving it dangling from your handset as opposed to on the ground and potentially gone forever.

It also includes a set of small card grip stickers you can apply to your bank cards and IDs to make it easier to get them out – I wasn’t willing to stick things on my credit card and was able to get them in and out of the wallet just fine without them, but they are there if you need them.

The Cyrill Kajuk MagSafe wallet comes in black and cream with a $33 MSRP. However, they are readily available on the brand’s official Amazon storefront starting from $26 shipped.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Classy vegan leather design made to holds up to 2 cards.

Worried the wallet may fall off? Use our wallet tag to secretly strap it on your case so you never lose your wallet.

Strong magnet inserted inside the wallet for secure attachment to your MagSafe phone case.

5 card grip stickers included to help remove your card easier.

Made for all MagSafe devices

9to5Toys’ Take

The Cyrill Kajuk MagSafe wallet actually hits above its pay grade for me. I have had a chance to test out more than several models over the years, and there’s just something about it that seems like it should hit closer to $30 or $40 as opposed to the $26 you can score them for.

The animal-friendly vegan leather (Polyurethane leather to be exact) actually presents more like the real thing with the Kajuk. It does have the usual plastic feel to it you’ll find with most PU leather accessories, but in this case much less so – there’s a sort of slight tumbled texture to it that actually makes it feel more like real leather to my hands than some of the competition out there.

The actual card slot panel is attached to the magnetic back with a visible stitching that adds some aesthetic interest to the design for me while the back and small opening adorned with the Cyrill logo feature a soft suede-like vibe. The back fabric clearly isn’t going to be visible when it’s stuck to the back of your MagSafe device, but it is nice to know there’s a plushy material pressed up against the pricey iPhone 14 while the front opening (that also doubles as a finger gap to help coax your cards out) delightfully breaks up the all-PU leather visual.

From a functional point of view, the Cyrill Kajuk MagSafe wallet does what it says, easily carrying up to three traditional bank or ID cards (more like two comfortably) with the aforementioned handy opening on the bottom to get them in and out easier.

You might have also noticed the strap that hangs off the bottom of the wallet – this is hit and miss for me. It is used to lace through the charging port opening on the bottom of your case, sitting between the case back and your phone with a rubberized tab as a sort of extra safety mechanism in case the magnetic connection breaks for one reason or other. It’s a good idea and works in practice, I just don’t particularly like the idea or the look of the strap wrapped around the bottom of my case. Having said that, it’s a far better trade off than accidentally losing your credit card and/or ID because the MagSafe wallet fell off in a crowd or otherwise and you can always just tuck it behind the wallet.

In the end, the Cyrill Kajuk MagSafe wallet presents a clean and solid solution for folks looking to introduce a magnetic wallet to their iPhone 12, 13, or 14 device. There are no bells and whistles or anything in the tech/innovation department to write home about, but it is an affordable option that both looks and feels better than it ought to for the price, all while coming from a brand with a pedigree you can trust in the price range.

