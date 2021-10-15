Tested: Hands-on with CYRILL’s $19 MagSafe vegan leather iPhone 13 case

Today we are getting hands-on with the CYRILL Brick vegan leather iPhone 13 case. CYRILL – a Spigen sister brand – launched its new iPhone 13 cases lineup just after Apple announced its latest handsets with a series of MagSafe-ready options as well as its Cecile flower designs and its Classic Charm crossbody option. But for today, we are diving in with the CYRILL Brick vegan leather iPhone 13 case in the latest entry to the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

CYRILL Brick vegan leather iPhone 13 case review:

The CYRILL Brick vegan leather iPhone 13 case is wrapped in PU, animal-friendly leather “because it’s better.” The vegan leather treatment features a sleek gold “C” logo in the bottom-middle of the back panel, all while leaving your ports, power switch, and volume buttons accessible and at the ready. A stealthy mini airbag treatment joins what the brand refers to as “multi-layer protection” and a “drop-proof” design – technology it has borrowed from its friends over at Spigen.

An extremely subtle, but effective bezel raises up around your camera array for tabletop protection while a more traditional feeling raised edge surrounds the display on the front side. On the inside, a nice soft microfiber rests against your precious iPhone 13 frame for a scratch-free experience all-around.

The CYRILL Brick vegan leather iPhone 13 case is wireless Qi charging compatible and works nicely with Apple’s MagSafe system alongside third-party accessories that make use of it.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Wireless charging compatible

MagSafe charging supported

Soft microfiber lines the inside of the case

Camera bumper

Multi-layer protection

Drop-proof

Mini airbag

9to5Toys’ Take

The CYRILL Brick iPhone 13 case makes use of a synthetic “vegan” leather. While I can certainly appreciate the sentiment here, it doesn’t really feel like leather to me. The outer edge of the case features what feels to me like a soft, smooth silicone while the middle of the back panel carries a sort of plastic-feeling and extremely tight leather alternative. Having said all of that, and despite it not feeling all that much like leather to my hands, it is quite nice with a sleek, clean look. Just don’t expect it to feel like a proper, pebbled animal hide.

The inside of the case carries the brand’s microfiber treatment and it’s among the best we have experienced yet. It is extremely soft and spans just about the entire interior, unlike some of the options we have seen out there. Not a huge deal or anything, but it is nice knowing the back panel of the phone is protected when taking it in and out of the case – an experience that is quite simple and damage-free here.

And this is the point where I complain about the smallest little bit of branding on the case right? Well, yes, but not this time. In this case I can actually appreciate the touch of gold in the small “C” logo. CYRILL has included some extremely subtle branding tucked into the tiny bezel raised up around your camera sensors, and the case looks much better because of it. When the branding is done right, like it is in this case, it can actually take what would be an entirely plain-looking case to the next level. Everyone is going to have an opinion on this, but it is certainly working for me.

I am also happy to report that Qi-wireless signals fly right through this case with no issues and both Apple’s and third-party MagSafe charging pucks create a secure connection with the back panel.

CYRILL’s Brick vegan leather iPhone 13 case is a simple and to the point option with tried, tested, and true Spigen-grade protection and without adding too much bulk to the experience. It’s not the most protective or the thinnest possible solution out there, but it feels great in the hand and is certainly a case to consider if your tastes fall somewhere in that middle ground.

It is available in black, cream, or saddle brown and can be found on Amazon for far less than the official website at $19 Prime shipped.

