KitchenAid’s cordless variable speed hand blender kit makes mixing easy at $130

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender Kit for $129.99 shipped. Down 19% from its normal $160 going rate, this marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked so far this year, coming within $10 of the all-time low. Designed to let you make meals this holiday season without plugging into the wall, you’ll find that KitchenAid’s cordless hand blender kit includes multiple tools for various tasks. For starters, there’s the standard beater attachment for making things like mayo or other normal mixing tasks. Then, you’ll find a whisk attachment for making your own homemade whipped cream to put on pumpkin pie. To top it all off, there’s even a food processor included to create homemade salsa like never before. And, it’s all dishwasher safe to make cleanup a breeze when all’s said and done. Keep reading for more.

If brand doesn’t matter to you, the Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer is $16 Prime shipped. While it’s not cordless or made by KitchenAid, this is still a well-known brand to consider if you’re on a tighter budget. It’ll still work great for baking cakes, whisking eggs, and more.

Don’t forget that Philips’ Compact Pasta Maker is on sale for a 2022 low of $126. That’s a full $54 off its normal going rate and makes now the perfect time to enjoy homemade pasta over the holiday season. We have more deals from $21 as well, so be sure to swing by our roundup to find all the ways you can save. Then, check out our home goods guide for additional discounts on kitchen essentials.

KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender Kit features:

All the power you expect, without the cord. Go where ambition takes you with the cordless hand blender from KitchenAid. Designed with a powerful rechargeable lithium ion battery, the new cordless hand blender delivers optimal runtime and performance, so you can cook wherever, whatever, and however you choose. Blends 25 bowls of soup on a full charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

