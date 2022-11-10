Verizon Black Friday 2022 ad goes live: Early iPhone 14 promos, Xbox Series S discounts, more

As the countdown to Black Friday 2022 continues, today we’re getting a better idea of what to expect from the carrier front as Verizon details its holiday shopping plans. With early promotions already going live to score you the year’s latest smartphones for less, there’s also some upcoming discounts on must-have accessories and more detailed in this year’s Verizon Black Friday ad.

Verizon Black Friday savings go live for 2022

Kicking off all of the Verizon Black Friday discounts, this year’s 2022 event is already going live thanks to some early promotions for locking in the latest smartphones. Now live from Verizon, the carrier is uping the value of its trade-in program as well as making scoring a second device for a loved one or some comapnion devices even more affordable. Starting with the trade-in, you can now get up to $1,000 when handing over an existing handset in exchange for an all-new release.

You’ll need to either sign up or switch to one of Verizon’s 5G Unlimited plans to get the added credit, which is the same criteria for locking in another one of the promotions. Right now, you can also save $800 off a second device, which stacks on top of the $200 bonus when you do switch from another carrier.

This applies to everything from Apple’s latest iPhone 14 series devices to the new Google Pixel 7 lineup and more. These are some of the most compelling offers of the year respectively across the different handsets, and the first time that all of these new releases are up for grabs with such steep savings attached at the same time. Verizon is also sweetening the pot by throwing in some free earbuds, tablets, and smartwatches with select devices as part of the Black Friday sale, too.

As for what is to come from the Verizon Black Friday 2022 action, the carrier is planning to begin rolling out some extra ways to save starting next week. Putting game gear in the spotlight, Verizon will be notably offering an Ultimate Mobile Gaming Bundle for just $99.99 that stars the popular Backbone One controller. This accessory turns your iPhone into a Switch-like gaming handheld, and will soon be bundled with a $25 Xbox gift card as well as a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This promotion stacks up to a $170 value, and will be going live to deliver the best discount of the year come November 17.

Those looking to secure an Xbox Series S to put under the tree are also in luck, as the Verizon Black Friday sale for 2022 will be marking down the console alongside an EA Play membership and 2-year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. You’ll have to wait until November 17 in order to cash in on the savings, which will stack up to $150 off the usual price.

You can get the full scoop on what Verizon is planning for its annual Black Friday Sale over on its landing page for the ad, as well.

