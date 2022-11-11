Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to all-time low ahead of Black Friday at $35 (Save $20)

Going live ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is now offering its Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Media Player for $34.99 shipped. Marking a return to the all-time low, today’s offer is down from the usual $55 going rate in order to deliver a match of the previous fall Prime Day sale. This is $20 off and likely to be the price we see over the holiday season come end of the month. As Amazon’s flagship streaming stick, its Fire TV Stick 4K Max is packed with notable first time inclusions like Wi-Fi 6. That’s alongside the refreshed Alexa Voice Remote with quick access streaming service buttons as well as TV pass through control, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Our hands-on review praises how all of those inclusions stack up to a notable experience. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that alongside the flagship streamer from Amazon, all of the brand’s other Fire TV devices are also already on sale. Our previous feature details what to expect from the entire lineup, breaking down the pros and cons of each home theater upgrade and what features you gain by moving up the pricing ladder.

Then be sure to go check out the first price cut that went live this week on Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. This flagship-caliber home theater release just hit the scene earlier this fall after being revealed at Amazon’s September hardware event, and is now seeing a $200 discount down to $600.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Dive into 4K Ultra HD cinematic entertainment with a new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that brings a 40% more powerful experience compared to Fire TV Stick 4K, plus faster app starts and more fluid navigation while switching between apps and searching for content. Enjoy vivid, lifelike colors with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, and the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos.

