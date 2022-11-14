Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Samorost 3, Botanicula, Cubasis 3, more

This morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now ready and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to scope out the nearly $400 price drop now live on previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models from $800 as well as all of these Twelve South MacBook stand deals. But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like DEEMO -Reborn-, Duet Display, Samorost 3, Botanicula, Cubasis 3, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Duet Display: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samplr: $5 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $12 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Machinarium: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Botanicula: $3 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl, Up to 50% off holiday sale, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Labyrinth of the Witch DX: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Railway Canyon: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: YaoYao – Jump Rope: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remember: Stickies Widget: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Samorost 3:

Samorost 3 is an exploration adventure and puzzle game from the award-winning creators of Machinarium and Botanicula. It is Amanita Design’s most ambitious experience to date and a loose continuation of the hit indie games Samorost and Samorost 2. Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!