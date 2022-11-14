Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl, Up to 50% off holiday sale, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch at $39 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 35% off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked from a trusted dealer, and the best available. You’ll also find the regularly $43 pre-owned copies of the Brilliant Diamond counterpart selling for $29.99 via GameStop as well. This is notable chance to add the remakes to your Switch library and prime yourself for the upcoming release of the new Gen 9 titles later this week. You can get more details on the Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond remake in our launch coverage as well as the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (as well as the Switch console bundle) right here. Then be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

