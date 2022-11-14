Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl, Up to 50% off holiday sale, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch at $39 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 35% off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked from a trusted dealer, and the best available. You’ll also find the regularly $43 pre-owned copies of the Brilliant Diamond counterpart selling for $29.99 via GameStop as well. This is notable chance to add the remakes to your Switch library and prime yourself for the upcoming release of the new Gen 9 titles later this week. You can get more details on the Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond remake in our launch coverage as well as the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (as well as the Switch console bundle) right here. Then be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched at Amazon on Xbox (new all-time low)
- Or PS5 Limited Edition version for $120 (Reg. $150)
- New Pokémon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Sword $39 new or $30 pre-owned (Reg. up to $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $25 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $50 (Reg. $70)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope $55 (Reg. $60)
- GameStop early Black Friday game sale up to 50% off
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- To the Moon eShop $9.50 (Reg. $12)
- Mutant Mudds Collection Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $34 (Reg. $60)
- Golf Story eShop $7 (Reg. $15)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human Deluxe $36 (Reg. up to $80)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $15 (Reg. $40)
- Hades Xbox One physical $8.50 (Reg. $20)
- Amazon Ubisoft sale: Rainbow Six, more from $12
- Bayonetta 3 $48.50 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Half off digital sale up to 50% off
- Bandai Namco Publisher Xbox Sale up to 90% off
- Splatoon 3 $47 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition pre-order from $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Brawls $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Alan Wake: Remastered Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
