Twelve South MacBook stands now all 15% off: Curve Flex $68, ParcSlope $50, more from $47

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Twelve South’s popular MacBook stands with free shipping across the board. Including a variety of form-factors, our top pick is the latest release from Twelve South with its new Curve Flex dropping down to $67.99. Normally selling for $80, this is only the third chance to save so far and a notable 15% price cut. Today’s offer is also $2 under the lowest we’ve seen prior, and a new all-time low, as well. Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last month with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features. Then head below for some other highlights from the Twelve South MacBook stand sale.

Twelve South MacBook stands on sale:

While we’re still tracking a series of Twelve South BookBook case discounts, the brand’s PowerPic Mod is certainly worth a look if you’re in search of the perfect accessory to gift this holiday season. Dropping down to $44 ahead of gift-giving season, this Qi charging pad stands out from other models on the market by doubling as a picture frame. So on top of dishing out up to 10W speeds to your handset, it can also show off photos of loved ones and the like at 27% off.

Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand features:

Meet Curve Flex, the MacBook stand as flexible and mobile as MacBook. Position Curve Flex as a desktop wedge or elevate it for the perfect desktop setup. Flex the stand up to 22 inches for eye-level video calls or to align your MacBook screen with your external display. When it’s time to switch locations, fold Flex and slip it into the included neoprene travel sleeve.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!