Macy’s 2022 Black Friday ad: Ninja, UGG 25% off, kitchen under $20, fragrance sets $25, more

After seeing ads from Kohl’s, Nintendo, Verizon, Walmart, and many more, we are now diving into the 2022 Macy’s Black Friday ad. Not only are we getting a sneak peak at what the retailer will offer, including everything from apparel for the whole family and toys for the kids, to kitchen appliances, living room sets, and more, but we also now know when the big sale event will kick off as well as the in-store hours of operation. Macy’s will be a notable option for budget-friendly clothing and pajamas this year as well as small kitchen gadgets with deals starting from $20 alongside some bigger ticket gear from Ninja and UGG, just for starters. Head below for a closer look at the details and some highlights in the 2022 Macy’s Black Friday ad.

When is the Macy’s Black Friday sale?

The Macy’s Black Friday sale will officially kick off on November 20, 2022, and run through until November 26, 2022. The deals will be live both online and in-store during those days, but the store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day before reopening from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Black Friday. The early access sale is now live.

Thanksgiving 2022: Closed

Black Friday 2022: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Macy’s upcoming Black Friday deals:

2022 Macy’s Black Friday ad highlights:

