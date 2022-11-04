Kohl’s 2022 Black Friday ad arrives: Tech deals, smart home, more + early access starts today

After seeing Nintendo’s plants yesterday just after Walmart detailed its upcoming events, the Kohl’s Black Friday ad has arrived. Loaded with electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, toys for the kids, and apparel for the whole family, we now have a good idea of what to expect both in-store and online. Store hours as well as three separate sale events, Kohl’s is running its Black Friday deals all month long and everything kicks off today. Head below for more details and a closer look at the highlights from the Kohl’s Black Friday ad.

When is Kohl’s Black Friday sale?

The Kohl’s Black Friday sale will be split into three separate events this year to run throughout the month of November, the first of which starts today:

Black Friday Early Access : November 4-10 (starts now)

: November 4-10 (starts now) Black Friday Week Deals : November 20-25 This one starts on Sunday, November 20 at 12:01 a.m. CT online and 8 a.m. local time in-store You’ll also find 15% off select products with a coupon (in-store and online) and earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent from Sunday, November 20 to Friday, November 25.

: November 20-25 Black Friday Flash Steals : November 24-25 The main event kicks off Thursday, November 24 beginning at 12:01 a.m. CT (online and in-store) and then again on Friday, November 25 when stores open at 5 a.m. local time.

: November 24-25

Kohl’s Black Friday highlight deals:

Each of the following deal categories correspond to the three sales detailed above.

Early Access:

$50 Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins 1/4-11/6 Only.

$55 Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 16 GB tablet with 7-in display. 11/4-11/6 Only.

$80 PowerXL Smokeless Grill Elite or PowerXL Vortex Pro 8-qt. Air Fryer.

$60 NutriBullet Juicer Pro. Plus earn $15 of Kohl’s Cash

50% off Carter’s 2-pc. sets for toddlers.

Up to 50% off Toys. Select styles.

40% off Champion for the family. Select Styles.

$19.99-$34.99 Sonoma Goods For Life for men and women and SO® jeans for juniors + an extra 15% off with coupon.

25% off Melissa & Doug toys. Select styles.

Black Friday Week Deals:

$300 Cricut Explore 3 essential DIY starter bundle. Plus earn $90 of Kohl’s Cash

$100 Singer M1250 mechanical sewing machine. Plus an extra 15% off with coupon and earn $15 of Kohl’s Cash

$100 Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe upright vacuum model NV360. Plus an extra 15% off with coupon and earn $15 of Kohl’s Cash

70% off Madison Park Essentials HeiQ Smart Temp 1200-thread-count cotton rich sheet set with pillowcases. Plus an extra 15% off with coupon.

50% off Levi’s clothing for boys 8-20 and girls 7-16. Select styles.

30% off LEGO building sets. Select styles.

Black Friday Flash Steals:

50% off Barbie 28-in. dolls, Minnie or Mickey plush, Hot Wheels Auto Lift play set, electric scooters or hoverboards. Select styles.

$20 and under preschool toys. Select Styles.

50% off Champion clothing for the family. Select styles.

30% off Nike apparel and footwear. Select styles

$9.99 SO and Sonoma Goods For Life® sweaters for women and juniors. Select styles. Plus an extra 15% off with coupon.

$14.99 SO faux fur boots for her. Select styles. Plus an extra 15% off with coupon.

2022 Kohl’s Black Friday ad highlights:

Source: Blackfriday.com

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!