Smartphone Accessories: TALK WORKS 7.5W MagSafe 5,000mAh Portable Battery $18, more

Amazon is offering the TALK WORKS 7.5W 5,000mAh Portable MagSafe Battery Pack for $18.33 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. This portable battery features a 5,000mAh capacity and also packs both USB-C and USB-A input/outputs. On top of that, it supports up to 15W Qi Fast Charging on select Android smartphones, while iPhones will top out at 7.5W. It’s compatible with all iPhones from the 12 series onward when it comes to MagSafe, and the USB-A and USB-C ports allow it to be used with just about any other smartphone to make it even more versatile.

The TALK WORKS wireless magnetic power bank is fast-charging and works with the iPhone 12, 13 series as well as MagSafe iPhone cases. Its compact size is ideal for travel without compromising charging speed. Designed specifically for the iPhone 12, 13 Pro/Max/Mini series. It magnetically snaps on with a simple click. Our iPhone wireless charger allows you to quickly charge your device while in use. The compact, reduced size of the power bank is designed for a more comfortable hold as the magnetic phone charger takes up less space. This MagSafe power bank has both a USB-A port with a USB-C power delivery. An LED indicator light allows you to easily see the battery level. This snap-on charger has 5,000 mAh. Does NOT work with iPhone 13 Pro.

