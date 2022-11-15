New all-time low on Fitbit Charge 5 delivers a more affordable fitness tracker at $100 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker for $99.95 shipped in three different styles. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings while also delivering a new all-time low. We last saw it on sale back in October, which was for $120, for comparison. Sporting an always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Continuing the Fitbit savings over to another form-factor, the Aria Air Smart Scale is also another accessory for your fitness tracking journey that’s down to an all-time low. Delivering the first chance to save since back in February, this rare discount lands at $39.95 courtesy of Amazon from its usual $50 price tag to match the best price ever at 20% off. The Fitbit Aria Air scale complements your actual fitness tracker with the ability to monitor just how workouts are affecting your body. It can measure weight, BMI, and other stats over Bluetooth with a built-in screen and battery-powered design.

For a more premium tracking experience, Apple Watch Series 8 has returned to all-time lows for the GPS styles for only the second time. Delivering $50 discounts on both the 41 and 45mm offerings, pricing now starts at $349 for various styles to go alongside all of the robust fitness tracking capabilities that we’ve come to expect from Apple.

Fitbit Charge 5 features:

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health. It all starts with your 6-month Premium membership and Daily Readiness, a score based on activity, sleep and heart rate variability (HRV) that helps you optimize your workout routine.

