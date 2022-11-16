What stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day? A list of confirmed retailers…

Black Friday 2022 will be marking something of a return to the pre-pandemic days of holiday shopping for the first time in years. But that doesn’t mean retailers aren’t going to be taking the opportunity to close down brick and mortar stores for Thanksgiving Day across the United States. We have a pretty good idea of which of the usual suspects will be keeping doors open come the holiday next week and which ones will be directing shoppers to their online storefronts. Head below for all of the details on official store closures and more to get you ready for Black Friday.

Thanksgiving Day store hours, closures, and more

Now that most of the major Black Friday ads have dropped from popular retailers, we’re turning our attention to which brick and mortar storefronts will actually be celebrating the shopping festivities in person. This year marks a return to the usual operating schedule that we saw back before the pandemic started for the first time in the past several years. Even so, many retailers are still opting to ditch the in-store shopping entirely on Thanksgiving Day.

This time around, the usual list of retailers will be opting to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day, continuing the trends of previous years where more and more storefronts opted into giving employees off. We already know that many online storefronts will be kicking off the savings throughout the week leading up to Black Friday proper. And with many of the retailers that typically use Thanksgiving Day to launch their sales being closed, they’re either turning to online offers or rolling out in-store promotions a bit earlier than usual.

So as we head into next week, it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing more doorbusters kick-off ahead of Thanksgiving Day and even Black Friday itself. Look to see some of the more enticing online deals start showing up on Wednesday night as retailers shift to online-only promotions alongside everything that Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have to offer.

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day?

Below you’ll find a complete list of all of the retailers that have been confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, which we’ve pulled from the Black Friday ads for 2022 so far.

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

Gamestop

Home Depot

Costco

Banana Republic

Bed Bath & Beyond

BJ’s

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW

Gap

Home Goods

Hy-Vee

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Macy’s

Marshalls

Office Depot

Office Max

Old Navy

Petco

Petsmart

REI (also closed on Black Friday)

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Ulta

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

