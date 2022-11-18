Best of Black Friday 2022 – Top 10 deals coming next week

With just a week until Black Friday is officially under way, this year’s holiday shopping event is shaping up to be quite a notable one. Returning to normal after a few years of stock shortages and the like, the deals are better than ever heading into Thanksgiving week, and we’re continuing our annual tradition of naming the top 10 Black Friday deals coming down the pipeline over the next few days.

10) Rare Sonos discounts expected to headline Black Friday

After price hikes throughout the pandemic, scoring price cuts on Sonos speakers and soundbars has been essential for bringing home the premium, yet oh-so-popular audio offerings. Throughout 2022, we’ve hardly seen any discounts go live, which is changing as Black Friday will be taking 20% off the brand’s entire stable. With the best price cuts of the year, you’ll be able to save on the company’s flagship smart soundbar, wireless subwoofer, satellite speakers, and much more for one of the first times all year.

9) Score near-all-time-low pricing on Samsung’s latest

Samsung’s latest handsets have been on sale quite a few times this year, but now we should be seeing new all-time low discounts land for Black Friday. Some of the savings are already live, giving holiday shoppers a solid idea of what is to come next week.

8) Save $499 on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

As many await Apple’s release of a new M2 version, this Black Friday season will be seeing the best chances yet to bring home its current-generation 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. With a new all-time low price, you can already save $499 on the high-end MacBook, which still delivers the most capable feature set of any portable machine in the macOS lineup right now. Starting at $2,000, this won’t be for everyone this holiday shopping season, but it makes for a perfect chance to upgrade your professional workstation.

7) Black Friday is the best time to buy a TV

Year after year, Black Friday remains the top time to pick up a new television, and 2022 is continuing that tradition. With massive discounts on TVs of every size ranging from some smaller units to massive 85-inch displays, you’ll be able to upgrade the home theater at the best prices to date on new 2022 models and so much more. Not to mention, there are going to be units for every ecosystem including Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, and even AirPlay 2.

6) SANDMARC Black Friday sale discounts iconic iPhone 14 cases

While there will be plenty of iPhone accessory discounts going live over the next week for Black Friday, one of the best brands (and a favorite now at 9to5Toys) is SANDMARC. Not quite as well-known as some other brands out there, the company specializes in some of the more unique ways to protect your Apple handset or imbue it with some added photography upgrades. Rarely ever going on sale, the company’s entire collection of covers and accessories will be marked down by 20% the holiday shopping season through the end of the month.

5) Amazon’s just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen speakers on sale

After just beginning to ship last month, Amazon’s latest additions to the Alexa stable arrive as the new 5th Gen Echo Dots. Available in three different form-factors, the new releases are now on sale for the very first time starting at $25. These are already available at the advertised Black Friday prices, up to 50% in savings on the improved speakers that rock improved internal audio arrays.

4) M2 iPad Pros hit best prices yet

As far as Apple’s latest iPadOS experience goes, the new M2 iPad Pros are going to be seeing some of the best Black Friday deals this year. Joining the rest of the tablets that will all be marked down to the best prices yet, the 11-inch iPad Pro should be dropping down to $729 or less to deliver an all-time low on the recent debut. Also already on sale, the larger 12.9-inch model is going to be setting the pace going into Black Friday proper with a notable discount of $100 off.

3) Apple Watch Series 8

There’s no better time to lock in a new wearable than ahead of the new year, and the savings on the Apple Watch Series 8 make it even more enticing. With returns to all-time lows for only the second time, pricing now starts at $349 for Apple’s latest fitness tracker. We haven’t seen all that many chances to save since debuting back in September, and now the $50 discounts arrive to make this one of the best Black Friday discounts of the year.

2) Pixel 7/Pro

The latest from Google is also getting in on the savings for Black Friday, with new all-time lows going live to make the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro some of the best offers of the event. Starting at $499 for the Pixel 7 and then climbing up to $749 for its more flagship counterpart, both of these unlocked Android smartphones have only gone on sale a very limited number of times before and are now arriving with some substantial $100 or more discounts for the holiday shopping occasion.

1) AirPods Pro 2

Clocking in as our most-anticipated discount of the Black Friday shopping season, the best price yet on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 should be landing sometime next week. Whether it arrives right after Thanksgiving Day or sometime earlier in the week remains to be seen, but the latest pair of flagship earbuds should be dropping even further than the current sale price down to the lowest ever. We’re expecting to see the new ANC buds land right around $220, if not even lower. And for those who don’t need the latest and greatest, the original AirPods Pro at $159 are an even better value.

