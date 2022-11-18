Best of Black Friday 2022 – 4K Smart TVs: Huge doorbusters, OLEDs, The Frame, more from $148

It’s time to take a look at the best Black Friday 4K Smart TV deals. Big screen 4K TVs are always a major player during the Black Friday festivities. A, for the most part, inherently pricey investment in most cases, Black Friday is easily one of the best times of year to save hundreds, if not more, on the perfect display for your space. Tracking deals on them ahead of time is no simple task, however. With so many models in each lineup from several brands, including everyone from Samsung, Sony, and LG to the more budget-friendly options from TCL, VIZIO, and Amazon, not mention the number of retailers that carry them, it can be hard to pinpoint the lowest possible prices. But we have detailed much of what to expect, some already-live doorbusters, and things to watch out for come next week in our best Black Friday 4K Smart TV deals guide below.

Best Black Friday 4K Smart TV deals

Once again, the actually Black Friday ads have been somewhat light this year, so knowing exactly what’s to come has been a much tougher job this year. However, this guide will attempt to shed some light on upcoming doorbusters, deals that are already live, and some tips on the deals we have scoped out thus far.

Live and Upcoming Black Friday TV Doorbusters:

TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $228 | Walmart Nov 21

| Walmart Nov 21 onn. 50-inch 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV HDR $148 | Walmart Nov 21

| Walmart Nov 21 VIZIO 70-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $448 | Walmart Nov 21

| Walmart Nov 21 Element 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV $330 (Reg. $630) | Target Nov 24/25

(Reg. $630) | Target Nov 24/25 LG 65-inch LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $398 | Walmart live now

VIZIO 55-inch M7 AirPlay 2 VRR 4K Smart TV $298 (Reg. $428) | Walmart live now

(Reg. $428) | Walmart live now TCL 55-inch 5-Series Roku Smart TV $428 (Reg. $700) | Walmart live now

Amazon 4K Fire TVs

While if previous Prime Days and Black Friday events in the past are any indication, Amazon will almost certainly have a seriously crazy doorbuster deal on one of its 4K Fire TV models. However, it, in many cases, appears as a Lightning deal that sells out in literally seconds. We will do our best to give folks a shot at it, but its 4K Fire TV doorbuster deals tend to be more of a lure to bring folks to the lineup rather than something more than a few people get a shot at purchasing. The only specific details we have from Amazon here came via its Black Friday preview announcement and read as follows:

Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV devices including Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni Series, Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Beyond that you can expect the entire lineup of Amazon Fire TVs as well as models from other brands to be seeing deep price drops and some of them are already marked down to the best prices yet:

BuyDig

While much of your attention will be geared towards Amazon’s listing, alongside Best Buy or Walmart, and rightfully so, don’t underestimate BuyDig. If year’s past are any indication, never mind the sales it delivers throughout the year; it will get very aggressive with price matches and then proceed to sweeten the deals significantly with big-time Visa gift cards – you can use these things just about anywhere as they are essentially FREE money. Take the 2022 model LG OLED C2 models below for example. They are all sitting at some of the best prices ever already with solid Visa gift cards attached as part of the retailer’s early holiday sale. Needless to say, you’ll want to stay locked to our master 4K TV deal roundup when it goes live to make sure you don’t end up missing out on the free Visa gift card just for buying the TV for the same price elsewhere.

Samsung, Sony, and more

The same sentiment detailed above in the BuyDig section carries over to much of the Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs you’ll already find marked down in Amazon’s early Black Friday deals right now. There is already up to 40% off just about all of them right now, including the 2022 Frame models, and while these are arguably fantastic deals already, some of them will drop lower in fleeting sales at smaller retailers, BuyDig, and in select cases at Amazon.

Here are some of the PS5-enhanced 2022 model Sony 4K/8K TVs that are already on sale:

Sony 2022 model Google 4K TVs:

Sony 2022 model 4K OLED Google TVs:

Samsung 2022 The Frame

The aforementioned Samsung The Frame models will likely be among the more popular Black Friday 4K Smart TV options this year for folks looking for something a little different than your typical entertainment center piece. The lineup was refreshed this year with better matte displays, 120Hz refresh rates, and more and we will likely see prices drop slightly lower than the deals that are already live right now as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, all of which are detailed right here and below:

More early Black Friday TV deals already live:

More 9to5Toys Best of Black Friday:

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!