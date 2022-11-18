SANDMARC Black Friday live with the best prices ever! iPhone 14 cases, Apple Watch bands, more

The SANDMARC Black Friday sale is now live. Over the last year or so, SANDMARC has become one of the more popular Apple gear accessory makers here at 9to5Toys and a personal favorite of mine. After going hands-on with its gorgeous leather and machined metal iPhone cases, robust iPhone tripod, and more, I can confidently say its gear is a more than worthwhile investment you almost certainly will not regret. While we have featured a number of exclusive 10% off pre-order offers and deals on just about all of its new releases for 9to5 readers, outside of that, price drops on SANDMARC gear is unheard of. It literally only goes on sale once per year and this is it. Head below for a closer look at the now live SANDMARC Black Friday sale and the holiday promo code.
SANDMARC Black Friday sale
Just to quickly reiterate, the SANDMARC Black Friday deals listed below – literally every single one of them – are at the lowest prices ever. You’re looking at 20% off here when you apply code BF2022 at checkout, which is double the lowest prices we have tracked on any of its 2022 gear.
iPhone 14 leather and metal cases:
- Pro Leather iPhone 14 Case $40 (Reg. $50)
- Pro Industrial Polymer iPhone 14 Case $32 (Reg. $40)
- And even more…
Apple Watch Bands:
- Leather Edition – Apple Watch Band $48 (Reg. $60)
- Leather Edition – Apple Watch Ultra Band $56 (Reg. $70)
- Black Stainless Steel Edition – Apple Watch Band $104 (Reg. $130)
- Stainless Steel Edition – Apple Watch Ultra Band $104 (Reg. $130)
- Titanium Edition – Apple Watch Ultra Band $160 (Reg. $200)
- Black Titanium Edition – Apple Watch Band $160 (Reg. $200)
- And even more…
MacBook, AirTag, and AirPods gear:
- Leather Edition – 14-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve $104 (Reg. $130)
- Leather Edition – 16-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve $120 (Reg. $150)
- Leather Edition – 14-inch MacBook Pro Bag $160 (Reg. $200)
- Leather Edition – AirTag Key Chain $24 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
And iPhoneography gear:
From there, the SANDMARC Black Friday sale is also offering the same 20% off using the code above on a massive collection of its iPhoneography lens attachments and filters. That’s on top of its more professional filmmaker gear like the aforementioned metal iPhone tripod and more. All of those deals can be found on this landing page and you’ll find more details on the latest releases in the list below.
