Amazon’s latest eero Pro 6E/6+ Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems return to all-time lows from $75

Rikka Altland -
AmazonBlack Friday 2022eero
Reg. $139+ $90

Joining in on all of the other in-house Amazon devices to get in on the Black Friday savings a tad early, Amazon’s lineup of latest eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers are now returning to all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way is a 3-pack of the eero Pro 6E routers at $419. This is down from the usual $699 going rate and delivering a match of the all-time low for one of the very first times at 40% off. Delivering the latest and greatest system from eero to date, its new Pro 6E pack arrives with Wi-Fi 6E support that enables 2.3Gb/s wired network speeds. Over its Tri-band wireless coverage, you’re looking at 1.3Gb/s capabilities alongside single node design that can still provide 2,000-square feet of coverage. There’s also built-in Zigbee and Thread radios for expanding your smart home, too. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other eero Wi-Fi 6E deals:

Other eero Wi-Fi 6+ deals: 

Alongside the eero mesh routers on sale above, the early Black Friday savings are applying to just about every first-party piece of hardware Amazon sells. Ranging from new all-time lows on its just-released Echo speakers to Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, and more, the best prices of the year are now live across the lot.

eero Pro 6E system features:

Our newest, tri-band eero leverages additional bandwidth to maximize your wifi. Our patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. So you can confidently stream, game, and get the most out of your smart home and mobile devices.

