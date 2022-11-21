Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Black Friday doorbuster deal now live at $79

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Walmart is offering the best deal we have tracked yet this year on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones at $79 shipped in black, red, and pink. This deal is only available to Walmart+ members (free trial right here) right now and will open up to everyone later tonight at 7 p.m. if it’s still in-stock. Regularly $200 and currently marked down to $150 at Best Buy, they have most recently been going in and out of stock at Amazon for $100 (although we might see a price match there) with today’s deal yielding another $21 in savings to deliver a notable Black Friday doorbuster-worthy price. This set side steps some of the pairing issues you might find out there from other brand’s with Apple’s fast H1 chip alongside bringing up to 40 hours to your wireless listening experience (Fast Fuel delivers an extra 3 hours after just 5 minutes of charging). The “award-winning sound and design you’ve come to love from Beats” is joined by adjustable cushioned ear cups with multifunction controls for taking calls, music playback, and activating Siri. More details below.

Be sure to browse through our Best of Black Friday headphones feature for details on what’s to come. However, there are already some brilliant on-, over-, and in-ear headphones deals live for the holidays. The best of which are listed below:

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones features:

High-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones in black

Features the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 wireless is your perfect everyday headphone

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use

