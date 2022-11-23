New Amazon low just hit Apple’s (Product)RED Leather AirTag Loop at $16.50 (Reg. $39)

Joining a plethora of incredible price drops and new all-time lows on MacBooks, iPads, and more, Amazon is now offering the (Product)RED Apple AirTag Leather Loop for $16.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $39, like it usually fetches directly from the Apple online store, this is 58% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This one is made of specially tanned European leather to bring an “extra touch of elegance” to your AirTag setup. It “stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are.” Get an even closer look in our launch coverage while you’re at it and head below for more details.

While it won’t deliver the same premium vibes, a solid alternative comes by way of the Belkin AirTag Case with Strap. Now down at just under $10 Prime shipped, it will provide a silicone housing for your Apple item tracker with a rope-style strap to secure it to your bag or elsewhere.

You’ll also find new all-time lows on the Caudabe CLIPTAG and STICKTAG AirTag variants for Black Friday today. But if you’re still looking to score some Apple item trackers or get some under the tree this year, new all-time lows are now live on singles and 4-packs right now with deals from $22.

Specially tanned European leather adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop. It stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are. AirTag is sold separately. When you buy the (PRODUCT)RED AirTag Leather Loop, we will now send a contribution to the Global Fund to fight COVID-19. Your support can make all the difference.

