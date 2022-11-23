Caudabe Black Friday 30% off: All-time lows on iPhone 14 cases from $20, more from $8.50

Joining other iPhone accessory sale events from Twelve South, SANDMARC, and several others, the Caudabe Black Friday sale is here. Caudabe has taken a slightly different approach here – everything is 30% off right now, but the sale actually decreases come Friday in an effort to promote early sales now. That means the best deals of the year from the brand are now live and aren’t getting any better for Black Friday proper come the end of the week. That also means the best deals we have ever tracked on its new iPhone 14 case collection (among other accessories) are available right now. Head below for more details on the Caudabe Black Friday sale and the early promo code.

Caudabe Black Friday sale

Caudabe is a brand that has appeared in your annual best iPhone case roundup for years, delivering notable minimalist solutions to protecting your Apple handset and everything is now more affordable than ever on the latest 14 series gear. While we have seen 30% off sitewide events this year from the brand, that was before some of its latest gear was released including the entire iPhone 14 case lineup we detailed at launch right here.

Just about everything the brand sells is now available at 30% off when you apply code 30EARLY4BF at checkout. That includes the iPhone 14 case collection, the new clip and stick AirTag cases we featured previously, and the latest 20W Conductor USB-C PD charger that launched this past summer.

After you have checked out the Caudabe Black Friday sale, browse through more of the iPhone 14 case and accessory sales now live below:

Caudabe Synthesis MagSafe iPhone 14 Case features:

The optimal blend of sleek, ultra slim design and superb drop protection. Manufactured from ShockLite, our proprietary, shock-absorbing polymer, and drop tested to 2m / 6.6 ft, the Sheath embodies quintessential Caudabe design.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!