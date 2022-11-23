Rare Black Friday deals on Twitch gear from $5: Apparel, plushies, accessories, more

The official Twitch Black Friday sale is now live via the official Amazon storefront. Jam-packed with Twitch accessories, apparel, water bottles, bags, and more to show off during your streams, you can save 20% off just about everything. Deals on the official Twitch swag don’t come around all that often – the last time we saw a sale as wide-ranging as this was back in March – so now is as good a time as any to stock up. Head below for more details on the official Twitch Black Friday sale and the promo code you’ll need to take advantage of it.

Official Twitch Black Friday sale:

The official Twitch Black Friday sale is live from now through November 28, 2022. Track pants, tie-dye hoodies, tees, hats, backpacks, socks, themed water bottles, and much more are all on tap right now. Simply use code TWCYBER22 at checkout to knock 20% off the entire Loot Cave selection of official merchandise. All of which you can find right here.

One notable option that would look great gracing your next stream would be the recently released faux fur Twitch Glitch Pillow Plush. This version of the official Twitch plushy hit Amazon for the first time last month at $55, quickly dropped to $28, and is now available at $22.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 – a new all-time low. Just make sure to use the code above. It measures 14 by 14 by 5 inches in size and is the latest version of the “bestselling Glitch pillow beloved by streamers and creators alike.”

You can browse through all of the Loot Cave Twitch Black Friday deals right here – be sure to check out the sale section as well where you can stack the 20% discount above on items that are already marked down, much like the small accessories section with deals from under $5.

If it’s the streaming-ready tech you’re after, there are plenty of notable Black Friday deals live right here and in the list below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!