Rare Black Friday deals on Twitch gear from $5: Apparel, plushies, accessories, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonFashionBest PC Gaming DealsTwitch
20% off From $5
Twitch Black Friday sale

The official Twitch Black Friday sale is now live via the official Amazon storefront. Jam-packed with Twitch accessories, apparel, water bottles, bags, and more to show off during your streams, you can save 20% off just about everything. Deals on the official Twitch swag don’t come around all that often – the last time we saw a sale as wide-ranging as this was back in March – so now is as good a time as any to stock up. Head below for more details on the official Twitch Black Friday sale and the promo code you’ll need to take advantage of it. 

Official Twitch Black Friday sale:

The official Twitch Black Friday sale is live from now through November 28, 2022. Track pants, tie-dye hoodies, tees, hats, backpacks, socks, themed water bottles, and much more are all on tap right now. Simply use code TWCYBER22 at checkout to knock 20% off the entire Loot Cave selection of official merchandise. All of which you can find right here

One notable option that would look great gracing your next stream would be the recently released faux fur Twitch Glitch Pillow Plush. This version of the official Twitch plushy hit Amazon for the first time last month at $55, quickly dropped to $28, and is now available at $22.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 – a new all-time low. Just make sure to use the code above. It measures 14 by 14 by 5 inches in size and is the latest version of the “bestselling Glitch pillow beloved by streamers and creators alike.” 

You can browse through all of the Loot Cave Twitch Black Friday deals right here – be sure to check out the sale section as well where you can stack the 20% discount above on items that are already marked down, much like the small accessories section with deals from under $5.  

If it’s the streaming-ready tech you’re after, there are plenty of notable Black Friday deals live right here and in the list below:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Best PC Gaming Deals Twitch

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Philips OneBlade/Multigroomer shave kits up to 45% off ...
Razer’s XLR Audio Mixer sees second price drop to...
Amazon discounts Prime Video Channels to $2 for 2 month...
Hisense’s 2022 U6H 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV hit...
LEVOIT’s regularly $90 Core 200S Smart Home Air P...
Caudabe Black Friday 30% off: All-time lows on iPhone 1...
Under Armour Black Friday Sale takes 30% off sitewide i...
9to5Toys Daily: November 23, 2022 – 12.9-inch M1 iPad...
Load more...
Show More Comments