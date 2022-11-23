Elgato’s Wave:3 USB Condenser streaming mic just hit the Amazon low at $110 (Reg. $150+)

Joining the all-time low we are now tracking on the brand’s wonderful MK.2 Stream Deck, Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Mic for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Elgato where it is marked down to $140 for Black Friday, this model typically fetches $150 at Amazon and is now sitting at a new all-time low for the holidays. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is the brand’s flagship USB streaming mic – be sure to check out the new high-end XLR variant as well. It delivers plug and play action on Mac and PC with a condenser capsule and tight cardioid polar pattern designed for speech. Proprietary Clipguard technology mitigates distorted streams and recordings alongside the 24-bit/96kHz recording resolution (about as good as it gets for USB mics) and the ability to link with the “Wave Link app to control Wave: 3 and up to seven other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

While we are tracking holiday price drops on the popular Shure microphones, those options will cost even more than the Elgato Wave:3. Some of the models in our early Black Friday roundup, however, will not. Joining a new low on Anker’s M300 Streaming USB Mic with custom RGB lighting, we are also tracking deals on models from PreSonus, JBL, and Razer’s Seiren Mini USB model with deals starting from $38.

But speaking of Elgato, the brand just unveiled its next-generation Stream Deck with a built-in touchscreen as well as rotary encoders and you can get all of the details on that model right here. Then go take a look at the “world’s first” 4K60 webcam with the Facecam Pro the brand launched earlier this month.

Elgato Wave:3 features:

Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision

Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 3 and up to seven other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes

Up to 24-bit / 96kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail

Proprietary Clipguard technology makes distortion virtually impossible

Superior circuitry ensures seamless audio signal transmission

